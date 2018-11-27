3 American soldiers killed in roadside bombing in Afghanistan

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. military says three American service members have been killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province. (Shutterstock)

KABUL, Afghanistan --
A roadside bomb killed three American soldiers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, the U.S. military said.

The military said that three other service members were wounded when the bomb went off near the city of Ghazni. An American contractor was also wounded, it said. The military did not immediately identify any of the casualties.

Lt. Ubon Mendie, a military spokesman, said the wounded were evacuated and are receiving medical care.

The Taliban claimed the attack, saying a U.S. tank was completely destroyed.

The Taliban carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, and in August the insurgents overran parts of Ghazni, leading to days of intense fighting before they were driven out. Ghazni was the only one of Afghanistan's 34 provinces where parliamentary elections could not be held in October. Voting there has been postponed for a year.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but still provide close support to Afghan forces and carry out counterterrorism operations. Some 15,000 American forces are currently serving in Afghanistan.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, the Taliban abducted 21 passengers from two vans that were traveling through the northern Sari Pul province, according to Habibullah Mujahidzada, a district police chief. It was not immediately clear what motivated the abduction, and there was no immediate comment from the Taliban.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
afghanistanmilitarysoldier killedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 woman killed after fire erupts at Long Beach triplex
LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes election
Somali immigrant suspected of hate crime outside LA synagogue
Marc Brown trains like a DEA agent during simulation
CA family dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
LA County, nurses reach tentative agreement to avert strike
Death toll from Camp Fire rises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
Show More
How cord blood is a viable option for leukemia patients
Hugh Hefner's silk pajamas, more iconic Playboy items up for auction
Residents brace for rain in Cranston Fire burn areas
Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair lied, broke plea agreement
SoCal firefighters recall search-recovery efforts for Camp Fire
More News