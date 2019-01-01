3 arrested after chase ends in crash in Hyde Park area

A short car chase ended with a crash in Hyde Park and the arrests of three people New Year's Day.The chase started at 59th Place and 10th Avenue. Investigators said the LAPD Gang Unit was involved in the pursuit of suspects who may have had a gun.Courtney Patterson, a woman whose vehicle was hit during the end of the chase at Crenshaw Boulevard and 54th Street, is grateful she wasn't killed."I was just driving home from seeing my friend, and out of nowhere this car hits me. And it was just really scary. I was in shock, but I'm happy that I'm alive," Patterson said.Authorities did not immediately confirm whether the suspects did, in fact, have a gun.No other information was immediately released.