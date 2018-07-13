3 arrested following fatal stabbing in Redlands

EMBED </>More Videos

The Redlands Police Department arrested three Redlands residents on a murder charges following the stabbing death of Derek Loren Coltrain. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
Three suspects are in custody following a fatal stabbing in Redlands on Thursday afternoon.

The Redlands Police Department arrested Daniel Oliver Mares, 37, of Redlands on a murder charge following the stabbing death of Derek Loren Coltrain shortly before 4 p.m.

Michael Anthony Steven Krantz, 28, of Redlands and Marina Rebecca Delagarza, 36, of Redlands are also facing charges of accessory to murder after the fact.

The stabbing occurred after Coltrain reportedly got into an argument with the suspects in front of a residence in the 200 block of West Colton Avenue.

Coltrain ran across the street to the Goodwill store at 223 W. Colton Ave., where he collapsed in the parking lot.

Redlands Fire Department paramedics treated Coltrain as he was transported to the Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police detained the three suspects in the 900 block of Clay Street and recovered the suspected weapon around 5 p.m.

All three suspects are being held without bail and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghomicidearrestRedlandsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News