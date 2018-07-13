3 arrested following fatal stabbing in Redlands

Three suspects are in custody following a fatal stabbing in Redlands on Thursday afternoon.The Redlands Police Department arrested Daniel Oliver Mares, 37, of Redlands on a murder charge following the stabbing death of Derek Loren Coltrain shortly before 4 p.m.Michael Anthony Steven Krantz, 28, of Redlands and Marina Rebecca Delagarza, 36, of Redlands are also facing charges of accessory to murder after the fact.The stabbing occurred after Coltrain reportedly got into an argument with the suspects in front of a residence in the 200 block of West Colton Avenue.Coltrain ran across the street to the Goodwill store at 223 W. Colton Ave., where he collapsed in the parking lot.Redlands Fire Department paramedics treated Coltrain as he was transported to the Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Police detained the three suspects in the 900 block of Clay Street and recovered the suspected weapon around 5 p.m.All three suspects are being held without bail and the investigation is ongoing.