Three men were arrested for stealing jewelry from high school students in San Bernardino, police said.The string of robberies occurred in September and targeted students from San Andreas High and Sierra High, with the suspects using handguns in at least two of the robberies, according to District Police Sgt. John Guttierez.Two robberies targeted San Andreas High students and four others involved Sierra High students. Gold chains were taken from the victims as they walked home from school.Demontrion Butler, David Black, and Aaron Keith were arrested on Sept. 28 when they were seen in a SUV that matched the suspect vehicle used in the previous robberies.The arrest was made across the street from Cajon High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District Police.No student was injured during the incidents.