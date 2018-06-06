3 arrested, shooter still sought in Pomona robbery, shooting

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --Pomona police arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting near a gas station that left a college student critically wounded. The shooter remains at large.
Investigators on Wednesday released a photo of the suspected shooter, 34-year old Rigoberto Perez of Azusa. He is heavily tattooed, with the name Mia on his chest.
The other three suspects have been taken into custody, police said.
Surveillance video released by police allegedly shows Perez standing near gas pumps at a station adjacent to the scene of the crime just before the shooting occurred.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said Perez and a woman approached the victim's vehicle and shot him multiple times before being picked up in a getaway car.
Police said Perez attempted to rob the victim, Daylon Walker, then shot him. Walker, a college student and wrestler, then crashed into pumps at the nearby gas station.
"My son said that he knew that no matter what he could have done, he was going to shoot him," said Jennifer Thomas, Walker's mother. She said her son was more than willing to hand over any material possession he had.
"This man had no regard for life, and I believe that at the end of the day, this could have been your son," Thomas said. She said she is grateful that her son's wound is not life-threatening, but doctors have told him he'll never wrestle again.
If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact Pomona police at (909) 620-2085. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.