3 bodies found inside parked car in Burbank

An investigation was launched after three bodies were discovered inside a parked car in Burbank on Tuesday, police said.Burbank police received a call around 7:10 a.m. regarding a car violating a parking code. Responding officers said they saw "multiple bodies" inside the vehicle.Investigators said there were three bodies found inside the Jeep SUV, which had Tennessee license plates. The deceased were all adults, and at least one of them was a man, officials said.The gruesome discovery was made along the 1300 block of Varney Street.Police believe this may be a situation in which the deaths occurred elsewhere, and the bodies were "dumped" in Burbank. It was not immediately clear how long the car had been parked at the location.An area business may have captured some activity on its surveillance cameras. Police are reviewing the footage.Police are looking into whether the three people found are the same three individuals listed on a missing flyer from the Bakersfield area. The family said two brothers were traveling with a friend to Riverside.That flyer says three missing men were last seen driving in a red Jeep Patriot with Tennessee plates.The Los Angeles County coroner's office is working to determine the identities of the three people and their approximate times of death.