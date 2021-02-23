3 children airlifted after car crashes into Santa Clarita preschool

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A car accidentally slammed through a wall and into the classroom of a preschool in Santa Clarita, sending three children to the hospital Monday evening, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.Paramedics responded to the crash reported at La Petite Academy located at 28041 Seco Canyon Road at around 4:30 p.m.A statement from the academy said a "school family member's vehicle" struck the building and drove into a classroom, according to the Associated Press. Three children and a staff member were in the classroom and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation, the statement said.AIR7 HD was over a Northridge hospital as the three victims were being transported via helicopter as a precautionary measure. No major injuries were reported.The driver of the vehicle was cited for not having a license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.The school was evacuated and temporarily closed.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Witnesses said the driver may have stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.La Petite Academy is a national chain that offers daycare, pre-school and kindergarten.