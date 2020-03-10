3 children injured, woman suspected of DUI in North Hills head-on crash

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three young children were injured after a suspected DUI driver slammed into another vehicle in North Hills, police said.The crash occurred in the 15200 block of Nordhoff Street at about 11:45 p.m. Monday.A white Toyota Sequoia was travelling between 60 to 80 mph and going eastbound on Nordhoff toward Sepulveda Boulevard when it swerved into incoming traffic and crashed head-on with a SUV, the Los Angeles Police Department said.Three children were in the Toyota - twins between 4 to 6 months old and a child between 2 to 3 years old. Each were transported.The children suffered injuries described as moderate to serious, and one of the twins was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center in serious condition.LAPD said the driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old woman, was suspected of driving under the influence and transported in unknown condition. The driver of the SUV was also transported with minor injuries.Rain is not believed to be a factor in the crash.