3 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash during reported LAPD pursuit in Echo Park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed and another was in critical condition Friday after a possible police pursuit ended in a crash just off the 101 Freeway in Echo Park.

The vehicle overturned following the chase reportedly involving Los Angeles police just after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews worked to extricate the vehicle occupants, who have not been identified, LAFD said.

The northbound on- and off- ramps at Rampart Boulevard were closed.

Additional information was no immediately released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
