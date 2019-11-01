3 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash during reported LAPD pursuit in Echo Park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed and another was in critical condition Friday after a possible police pursuit ended in a crash just off the 101 Freeway in Echo Park.The vehicle overturned following the chase reportedly involving Los Angeles police just after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Crews worked to extricate the vehicle occupants, who have not been identified, LAFD said.The northbound on- and off- ramps at Rampart Boulevard were closed.Additional information was no immediately released.