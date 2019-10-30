Long Beach mass shooting: 3 dead, 9 injured after gunfire erupts at party

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men are dead and nine others were injured after a mass shooting at a house party in Long Beach Tuesday night.Authorities responded at about 10:45 p.m. when gunfire erupted at a party in the 2700 block of 7th Street, near Temple Avenue.The Long Beach Fire Department said three men were dead at the scene and nine were transported in what paramedics described as a mass casualty incident, with 12 patients reported.Seven of the nine transported are women between the ages of 20 to 49 years old.Footage from AIR7 HD showed paramedics treating the injured patients at a yard next to a nail salon before they were transported.The shooting happened at a Halloween party, with police confirming multiple people dressed in costumes when a shooter, who remains at large, started firing rounds.Police are determining if the shooting was random, of if the shooter and victims knew each other. It was not known if the suspect began shooting from inside of the home or outside, or if the person managed to flee the scene on foot or by vehicle.A suspect description was not available.An investigation is ongoing.