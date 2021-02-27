plane crash

3 killed, home evacuated after small plane crashes in north Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials say three people are dead and a home was evacuated after a single-engine plane heading to Florida crashed in north Georgia late Friday night.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. along Memorial Park Drive and Atlanta Highway near Gainesville, ABC-affiliate WSB-TV reported.

Investigators said the plane crashed into a ravine in the area.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Dan Delonce, 44, of Gainesville, Georgia, Courtney Flanders, 45, of Gainesville, Georgia and Matthew Delonce, 39, of Ohio, were killed in the crash.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News that the flight took off from an airport in Gainesville and was en route to Daytona Beach, Florida.

The plane crashed less than a mile from a neighborhood of mobile homes.

Four adults and a child were evacuated from a nearby home after fuel fell in the area. The American Red Cross is currently working with said family to find temporary housing.

The FAA released the following statement about the crash:

"A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed about two miles northeast of the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville, Ga., around 6:10 p.m. local time yesterday. Preliminary information indicates three people were aboard. Please check with local authorities for the names and conditions of the occupants. The aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Gainesville on a planned flight to Daytona Beach. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiafaafatal crashnationalu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Pilot killed after plane crashes into semi-truck at Port of Los Angeles
Pilot survives after small plane crashes in San Bernardino
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
Lady Gaga's 2 French bulldogs recovered unharmed
Police chase suspect through southeast LA County
LAPD officer in critical condition after being hit by car in South LA
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
Show More
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fairfax District, LAPD says
SoCal Edison trims trees in OC, but residents call it excessive
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
Homeschooling continues to increase in California amid the pandemic
15-year-old boy shot to death in San Bernardino
More TOP STORIES News