3 girls killed, another critically injured after hit-and-run crash in Lucerne Valley

EMBED <>More Videos

3 girls killed, another injured in IE hit-and-run crash

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three girls were killed and a fourth was critically injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend in Lucerne Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Camp Rock Road, north of Rabbit Springs Road.

The victims killed were identified by the coroner's office as Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13, all Lucerne Valley residents.

CHP says the four pedestrians - two of them in wheelchairs - were on Camp Rock Road when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck described as a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling northbound.

After the crash, the driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department pronounced three of the girls dead at the scene. The fourth victim, who has not been immediately identified, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

CHP says it's unclear whether drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact CHP Officer L. McAllister of the Victorville CHP office at (760) 241-1186.

A small memorial honoring the victims was set up at the crash scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lucerne valleysan bernardino countyhit and runfatal crashchild killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Aiden Leos
Calif. man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days
Riverside County has just 5 COVID patients in ICU
George Almaraz case: Charges, bail increased for father
LA County wants outdoor dining to continue after June 15
San Jose mom arrested after son, 7, found dead along Las Vegas trail
Underground tunnel in Los Feliz taken over by homeless
Show More
Car-to-car shooting in Long Beach is latest such incident on 91 Fwy
Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border
Texas governor plans to ban businesses from requiring vaccine info
Actress Alyssa Milano considers congressional run for CA's 4th district: Report
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
More TOP STORIES News