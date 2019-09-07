Naked man taken into custody, 3 hospitalized after fire at Garden Grove apartment complex

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least five people, including a naked man and two police officers, were injured after an early morning fire at a Garden Grove apartment building.The two-alarm fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. on the second floor of the complex in the 13100 block of Chapman Avenue, Orange County Fire Authority officials say. A family who has been displaced as a result of the fire described the heavy smoke as fog-like.Despite initial reports, five people were injured, including a man who was not wearing any clothing and was handcuffed by police before being transported. It is unclear what injuries the man sustained or why he was apprehended.Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation but refused treatment, according to fire officials.Jon Muir with the Orange County Fire Authority said the patients who were transported to an area hospital were in stable condition.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.