3 hospitalized, including pregnant woman, in Gardena shooting

A pregnant woman and two men were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in Gardena.The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 135th Street.The conditions of the victims transported were not immediately known, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.There were reports that one of the men was shot in the head and the pregnant woman was shot in the back. Authorities have not confirmed that information.It was also believed the suspect in the incident may be the boyfriend or former boyfriend of the female victim.