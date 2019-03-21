Pregnant woman stabbed: 3 in custody after Sunland-Tujunga carjacking, LAPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5209520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pregnant woman is hurt after being stabbed during a carjacking in the Sunland-Tujunga area Wednesday night.

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have taken three people into custody after a pregnant woman was stabbed several times during a carjacking in Sunland-Tujunga, an LAPD spokesperson said Thursday.The identities of the in-custody individuals and details of their detainment were not immediately disclosed.The victim was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive the attack, which happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 10800 block of Eldora Avenue, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was driving home when she passed three men on the street. One of the pedestrians approached her white Kia Stinger after she pulled up to her residence. The woman rolled her window down, the man asked to use her phone and a struggle ensued.The assailant repeatedly stabbed the victim in the upper body before another man joined him in carjacking the sedan, investigators said. The two men fled in the stolen car before hitting a parked car on the same block. They ran away and may have been picked up by the driver of a Volkswagen.