3 allegedly armed suspects in custody following robbery at illegal dispensary in Compton

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects allegedly armed are in custody and one person was injured after a robbery at an illegal marijuana dispensary in Compton on Sunday, authorities said.

The alleged robbery occurred before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. Pearl and E. Compton Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a customer was assaulted during the robbery, but not seriously hurt. The victim was not transported.

Neighbors said the illegal dispensary had been in business for a couple of months.
