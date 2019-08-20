3 in custody following shooting on freeway in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects are in custody after a shooting on a freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:08 a.m. on the 10 interchange to the northbound 110 Freeway.

A Sigalert was issued for the eastbound 10 Freeway transition to the northbound 110 Freeway, and for the westbound 10 Freeway to the northbound 110 Freeway.

The Sigalert was lifted shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
