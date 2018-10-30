3 children dead, 1 airlifted after being struck at school bus stop in Indiana

Three children were killed and another injured after being hit while boarding a bus in Rochester, Indiana.

ROCHESTER, Ind. --
Three children were struck and killed and another seriously injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The children were hit while boarding a bus near 4600 N State Road 25 in Rochester in Fulton County, police said. Rochester is located about 60 miles west of Fort Wayne.


One of the children was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Tippecanoe Valley High School said.

The school said in a statement, "Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus.

We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents.

We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."



Police did not immediately release details on the incident.
