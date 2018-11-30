Border crash: 3 killed, 8 injured during chase involving border agents in California near Mexican border

CAMPO, Calif. --
Three people were killed and eight others were injured after a truck involved in a pursuit with Border Patrol agents flipped over.

The chase started after a truck carrying 11 people coming from Mexico didn't stop at the border check in eastern San Diego County Thursday night.

The driver lost control after hitting spike strips.

CHP spokesman Officer Travis Garrow says a male driver and a female passenger were believed to be seated in the cab of the truck, and nine men were in the bed.

The driver, who was identified as a U.S. citizen, was arrested.

Chases involving Border Patrol agents are rare, but the crash was the second in the past 16 months that resulted in three deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
