3 killed, several others injured after car jumps sidewalk, drives through tents in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Three people were killed after a car jumped the sidewalk and drove through an area with a number of tents under a bridge, hitting nine people in downtown San Diego Monday morning, authorities said.Six people were badly hurt in the crash involving a station wagon, including two who are in critical condition at a local hospital, said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.Multiple ambulances responded around 9 a.m. to the scene under a bridge near San Diego City College. Video from the scene appears to show that the crash happened near a homeless encampment. The area is usually bustling with students on a typical weekday morning.Authorities say the driver, identified as a 71-year-old man, is in custody for allegedly driving while impaired.San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said the three deceased victims were pronounced at the scene."Crews did the best they could with the resources there. Again, a very tragic emergency and incident that impacts all of us," Stowell said.