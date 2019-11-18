Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves 3 dead: Police chief

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."



Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

RELATED:

Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot in El Paso
El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomashootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Most Hart District schools reopen in wake of Saugus High shooting
Student, 17, arrested for alleged threat against Riverside school
Wisconsin Popeyes brawl caught on camera; 7 workers fired
Vigil honors victims of Saugus High School shooting
Some SoCal employers helping workers avoid long commutes
Donny and Marie close curtain on 11-year Las Vegas residency
Show More
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
La Habra high school closes amid threat investigation
Driver arrested after 2 teenage brothers killed in Winnetka crash
Switch up the Thanksgiving dinner table with taco soup
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
More TOP STORIES News