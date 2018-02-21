3 Long Beach high schools threatened with violence, 2 students arrested

Long Beach police say they have responded to threats of violence at three separate high schools over the last two days, resulting in two teens being arrested.The first was a threat of a shooting at Long Beach Polytechnic High School that police learned of about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department, detectives worked through the night to determine if the threat was real, but ultimately found it was not credible.The statement did not say how they learned of the threat.Then on Wednesday morning, staff at Millikan High School reported a threat made by a 15-year-old freshman that was overheard by his fellow students. The boy was arrested on a charge of making criminal threats.The third threat was to Wilson High School, where a school safety officer detained a 16-year-old junior student Wednesday afternoon for threatening harm to others at the school. That threat was also overheard by classmates, the statement said, and that student also was arrested for making criminal threats.Police said the three incidents don't appear to be related."The Long Beach Police Department takes all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigates all reported incidents," Chief Robert Luna said in the statement. "Making any kind of threat whether in person or online, is illegal and has serious consequences."There will be increased patrols across all Long Beach high schools, the statement said, and police encourage anyone with information about a threat to a school to contact authorities immediately.