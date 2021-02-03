BOISE. Idaho -- Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said in a news release.
All three personnel aboard were pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard participating in a routine training flight.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
3 members of Idaho National Guard killed in helicopter crash
HELICOPTER CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News