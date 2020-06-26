3 men dead after being swept out to sea in Ventura, fire officials say

Three men were killed after they were washed off of rocks and into the ocean Thursday evening in Ventura, fire officials say.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men are dead after they were washed off rocks and into the ocean in Ventura Thursday evening, fire officials say.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. near Pacific Coast Highway and Deer Creek Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Three people were reported as unconscious in the water.

Fire officials said all three victims were accounted for and their search operations ended.


No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venturaventura countysearchwater rescue
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after 'horrific' crash, chase in Palmdale
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Trump administration open to 2nd stimulus check. Here's what that could look like
73-year-old beats COVID-19 after spending 7 weeks in hospital
Sahara desert dust storm will move into US Thursday
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
CA reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 14 days, Newsom says
Show More
Protester shot by rubber bullet in testicles demands changes at LAPD
Mexican triplets test positive for COVID-19, parents test negative
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
Officers capture mountain lion seen roaming SoCal neighborhood
Family alleges Dodgers security targeted them as Latinos
More TOP STORIES News