Studio City shooting leaves 3 men dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

A shooting that left three men dead at a Studio City apartment building is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Aqua Vista Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two victims were identified only as being in their 60s or 70s. The gunman was in his 30s, police said. All three were related to each other.

According to investigators, the incident may have stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
