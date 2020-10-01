3 men found dead in Norwalk backyard, sheriff's department says

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were found dead early Thursday morning in in the backyard of a home in Norwalk, including at least one who was found in a swimming pool, authorities said.The Norwalk Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a rescue call just after 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Portugal Court.The men were declared dead at the scene, where homicide detectives were investigating.Additional details, including the names of the victims, were not immediately released.