3 men found dead in Norwalk backyard, sheriff's department says

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were found dead early Thursday morning in in the backyard of a home in Norwalk, including at least one who was found in a swimming pool, authorities said.

The Norwalk Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a rescue call just after 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Portugal Court.

The men were declared dead at the scene, where homicide detectives were investigating.

Additional details, including the names of the victims, were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
