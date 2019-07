SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana family says their 3-month-old dog is now back with his family after it was stolen from their home.The dog's owner, Nguyen Taun Thanh, tells Eyewitness News a family found him wandering along Harbor Boulevard. They contacted Thanh after seeing a Facebook post and returned the dog.The pup, Lycan, went missing near the intersection of N. Jackson and West 11th streets.Home security video showed the 3-month-old puppies running to a fence when they saw someone approaching.One of those people suddenly reached over the fence, grabbed one of the dogs and took off running.