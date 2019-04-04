Crime & Safety

3 Palmdale women facing charges in $6 million food stamp scam

EMBED <>More Videos

Three Palmdale women are accused of illegally exchanging food stamps for cash.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Palmdale women are facing charges in a $6 million food stamp scam.

Maria Ramirez, Maria Salgado and Yessica Garay operated convenience stores in the Antelope Valley area. They're accused of illegally exchanging food stamps for cash and were arrested Tuesday.

They face up to nine years in prison each if they get convicted.

Fourteen others have also been charged for allegedly using their food stamp cards to get cash at the stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypalmdalelos angeles countyfood stampsscam
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence
Homeless vet details shooting by off-duty LAPD detective
Glendale: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after fleeing from police
Koreatown parking-space standoff captured on social media, goes viral
Serial slasher in South LA, South Gate ID'd as 19-year-old
2 arrested in death of Compton teen Samantha Bustos
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Show More
South Gate slapped with lawsuit after shooting unarmed man 16 times
DUI law: CA considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Eagle Rock student dies after jumping from Glendale mall
Thief fakes test ride, steals $5K bike from OC shop
New scale measures balance, may be solution to prevent falls
More TOP STORIES News