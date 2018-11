Three people and a dog were found dead inside a home after a fire ripped through the structure in Diamond Bar early Friday morning.Firefighters received a call about the house fire around 4:44 a.m. in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive. It took crews a little more than 30 minutes to knock down the blaze.When firefighters searched the home, three people were found as well as a dog.The cause of the fire is under investigation.