3 killed, 3 wounded in shootings at separate sites in South Los Angeles

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed and three were wounded in shootings at two separate locations in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, police and witnesses say.

Between 8 and 8:30 p.m., the shootings happened at locations that are roughly 10 blocks away from each other. Police later confirmed the two incidents were not related.

One shooting was reported near 105th Street and Budlong Avenue in the Westmont neighborhood.

The other happened at 117th Street and Berendo Avenue in the Athens neighborhood.

At the Budlong location, witnesses told Eyewitness News that a man shot his own mother and grandmother and killed his uncle.

It's unclear if the shooter or shooters in each case are in custody.
