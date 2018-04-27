Three RVs were destroyed and a fourth was damaged after they caught fire at the Empire Polo Club near the Stagecoach Festival in Indio.Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of an RV fire near Monroe Street and Avenue 51 around 2:11 p.m.When crews arrived they found three RVs fully engulfed in flames. As they were working to put those fires out, another RV was damaged by the blaze.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.