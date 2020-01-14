3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating a double fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Ontario.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Monday at the Vistara Apartments in the 3400 block of East 4th Street. Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to Ontario police.
A third wounded man who drove himself to a nearby hospital was questioned by investigators, police said. Another man, a possible suspect, was detained for questioning.
A massive police presence responded to the scene, where officers searched a parking lot and the third floor of a building.
It was not known what led to the shooting in the gated community.
Additional information was not immediately released.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
