3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating a double fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Ontario.The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Monday at the Vistara Apartments in the 3400 block of East 4th Street. Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to Ontario police.A third wounded man who drove himself to a nearby hospital was questioned by investigators, police said. Another man, a possible suspect, was detained for questioning.A massive police presence responded to the scene, where officers searched a parking lot and the third floor of a building.It was not known what led to the shooting in the gated community.Additional information was not immediately released.