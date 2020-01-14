3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating a double fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Ontario.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Monday at the Vistara Apartments in the 3400 block of East 4th Street. Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to Ontario police.

A third wounded man who drove himself to a nearby hospital was questioned by investigators, police said. Another man, a possible suspect, was detained for questioning.

A massive police presence responded to the scene, where officers searched a parking lot and the third floor of a building.

It was not known what led to the shooting in the gated community.

Additional information was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to continue 'homeless tour' in SoCal
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
Show More
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
Teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Former Sheriff Baca loses last bid to stay out of prison
More TOP STORIES News