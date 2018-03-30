3 shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Riverside

Three people are recovering after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in Riverside.Officers swarmed the area of Park Avenue and 13th Street around 9:10 p.m. Thursday following a report of a shooting that occurred after some type of disturbance, Riverside police said.Investigators told Eyewitness News that a car drove by the victims, who were standing outside a home on Park Avenue. An occupant inside the car opened fire at the victims, and then the vehicle sped off.The victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.The investigation was ongoing.