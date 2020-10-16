Firefighters battle 3 small fires in Sepulveda Basin as region sees more hot temps

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7083886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that ignited Friday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley as the region sees another day of hot temperatures.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters gained control over a small brush fire that ignited Friday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley as the region saw another day of hot temperatures.The blaze, dubbed the Burbank Fire, was reported around 1:16 p.m. in the 15700 block of Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Responding crews encountered three burned areas on either side of Burbank Boulevard that scorched a total of seven acres before over 100 firefighters contained the flames around 2:40 p.m.Burbank Boulevard was closed to traffic between Sepulveda Boulevard and Woodley Avenue as crews on scene ensured all flames were extinguished.No evacuations were issued as there was no threat to any structures in the area.The cause of the fire is under investigation.