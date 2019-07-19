3 suspects arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through L.A., San Fernando Valley

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Three burglary suspects taken into custody following a dangerous high-speed pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Friday morning.The chase started in West Los Angeles around 10:30 a.m. as the driver sped up to 120 mph along the northbound 405 Freeway.The driver hit several vehicles, one in the Palms area, another near the Getty Center and a third on the 101 Freeway near the 405 interchange. The vehicle sustained significant damage, at one point appearing as though it may catch fire.The driver then fled into the Sherman Oaks Galleria parking structure area, where he was taken into custody around 10:50 a.m. The two other suspects were apprehended after a brief search.Both directions of Sepulveda Boulevard just north of Ventura Boulevard were shut down while police continued to investigate.It is unclear if the mall is open at this time.