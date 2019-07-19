3 suspects arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through L.A., San Fernando Valley

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Three burglary suspects taken into custody following a dangerous high-speed pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Friday morning.

The chase started in West Los Angeles around 10:30 a.m. as the driver sped up to 120 mph along the northbound 405 Freeway.

The driver hit several vehicles, one in the Palms area, another near the Getty Center and a third on the 101 Freeway near the 405 interchange. The vehicle sustained significant damage, at one point appearing as though it may catch fire.

The driver then fled into the Sherman Oaks Galleria parking structure area, where he was taken into custody around 10:50 a.m. The two other suspects were apprehended after a brief search.

Both directions of Sepulveda Boulevard just north of Ventura Boulevard were shut down while police continued to investigate.

It is unclear if the mall is open at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeles countylos angelespolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother attacked
At least 1 killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Woman gunned down in Hollywood driveway; suspect sought
Panorama City teacher arrested on child pornography charge
Tuition increase proposed for UC schools
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run in West LA
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in Perris
Show More
Driver, dog injured after rollover crash in Santa Clarita
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
Katy Perry takes the stand in lawsuit over 'Dark Horse'
Family of woman killed in Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout reflects 1 year later
Krispy Kreme releases cake batter-filled doughnuts
More TOP STORIES News