3 suspects arrested in San Gabriel after chase, search

Three suspects were arrested after they tried to evade police near the San Gabriel Valley Medical Center following a chase Friday night, prompting a short lockdown of the hospital.Authorities said two people were quickly taken into custody. A perimeter was set up around the hospital as a search was on for a third suspect, who was eventually found and arrested.The incident started shortly before 9 p.m., when authorities began chasing a possibly stolen white four-door Scion in the Pasadena area. As the suspects headed into San Gabriel, two passengers fled from the vehicle and were apprehended, while the third person was believed to have run into the hospital.After further investigation, authorities learned the suspect was not inside but could have been hiding in the area. He was found shortly before 11 p.m. and taken into custody.A witness in the hospital said the man may have had a gun, but authorities did not confirm that information.The investigation is ongoing.