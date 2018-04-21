3 suspects arrested in San Gabriel after chase, search

EMBED </>More Videos

Three suspects were arrested after they tried to evade police near the San Gabriel Hospital following a chase Friday night, prompting a short lockdown of the medical center. (KABC)

By
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
Three suspects were arrested after they tried to evade police near the San Gabriel Valley Medical Center following a chase Friday night, prompting a short lockdown of the hospital.

Authorities said two people were quickly taken into custody. A perimeter was set up around the hospital as a search was on for a third suspect, who was eventually found and arrested.

The incident started shortly before 9 p.m., when authorities began chasing a possibly stolen white four-door Scion in the Pasadena area. As the suspects headed into San Gabriel, two passengers fled from the vehicle and were apprehended, while the third person was believed to have run into the hospital.

After further investigation, authorities learned the suspect was not inside but could have been hiding in the area. He was found shortly before 11 p.m. and taken into custody.

A witness in the hospital said the man may have had a gun, but authorities did not confirm that information.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasesearchhospitalarrestPasadenaSan GabrielLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News