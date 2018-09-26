3 suspects arrested in string of Irvine burglaries

Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of residential burglaries in the city of Irvine, police said.The most recent case in the past several weeks happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 40 block of Plymouth. Detectives learned that the resident of the home had returned to his house after learning of an alarm going off at the home.When the resident arrived, one of three suspects physically assaulted him, restrained him and barricaded him inside of a storage closet, police said. The suspects fled the residence with iPads, cameras and a wallet.The victim was able to provide a description of a suspect that police were familiar with due to his suspected involvement with at least two other burglaries in the area. In one case, which happened on Aug. 27, the suspects were seen on video fleeing a home with a safe that had $160,000 in jewelry.At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Irvine police detectives arrested Moreno Valley resident Jaime Alejandro, 20, and San Bernardino resident Dave Flores, 21, at Flores' home. The third suspect, whose identity was not released due to being underage, was also arrested.Items from all three burglaries were found in Flores' home and in the car the suspects were in just before their arrest.Flores is accused of multiple charges including robbery, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Armenta is accused of the same with an additional charge for being a felon in possession of a gun.Detectives believe the suspects may be tied to other recent cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department at 949-724-7270.