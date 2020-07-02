3 teens accused of arson, looting during Santa Monica protest arrested

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three teenagers suspected of starting a restaurant fire and looting in Santa Monica during a day of civil unrest were arrested Wednesday, authorities said.Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and Santa Monica police arrested 19-year-old Micah Tillmon in West Hills on federal charges alleging he started a fire to the Sake House by Hikari at 4th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.Police also arrested Gisselle Alexis Pinto, 19, and Mynor Pinto, 18."These subjects were seen setting fire to the Sake House and looting at REI, Brandy Melville, Vons, Magicopolis, Salon Viva, Wasteland and the Shoe Palace, all located in Santa Monica," Santa Monica police said.Police said during the arrests they recovered stolen items linked to the looting.AIR7HD was overhead May 31 at the Sake House restaurant as it burned.Gisselle Alexis Pinto and Mynor Pinto were arrested on suspicion of looting, police said.Meanwhile, a criminal complaint charges Tillmon with one count of arson, a felony offense that carries a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years. According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, security video from the restaurant shows Tillmon removing a red tube-shaped object from his jacket, which he placed behind the reception desk area of therestaurant before walking away. Within seconds of that action, smoke and fire appeared from the area.''The Santa Monica Fire Department said the fire was caused by the red object allegedly placed by Tillmon.Over the weekend of May 30-31, more than 400 people were arrested after multiple businesses in the city were damaged and ransacked by looters, most of whom were not associated with nearby peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, Santa Monica police said.