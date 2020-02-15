3 teenagers arrested in string of Long Beach shootings that killed 2 people, injured 10 others

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A gang-crackdown in Long Beach brought in a cache of drugs, firearms and lead to the arrest of three teenagers who are suspected of killing two people and wounding 10 others in a series of shootings across the city.Police say the 16- and 17-year-old gang members are suspected of carrying out seven shootings that date back to November, two of which were fatal.Two of the teens are being investigated for murder and attempted murder, while the third is being investigated for attempted murder, according to the Long Beach Police Department."It is unacceptable that we have 16- and 17-year-olds who are being recruited into the gang lifestyle and choosing to terrorize, injure or end the lives of others," Police Chief Robert Luna said at a Friday news press conference.One murder occurred on Nov. 22 along the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue and the second followed more than a month later on Dec. 29 on the 2300 block of E. 14th Street. The other non-fatal shootings includes an incident at a homeless encampment on E 10th Street, where five individuals were shot and wounded."We believe, based on the evidence we have thus far, that their target were other gang members or other people connected with gangs potentially, and in some of these instances, other people got caught up in the crossfire," Luna said.Also part of the operation, authorities searched two dozen locations and seized five handguns, a rifle and at least three pounds of methamphetamine.An additional ten adults were arrested in connection with other crimes such as unlawful possession of a firearm, police said, though they did not release the full list of charges that they are facing.