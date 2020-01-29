3 teens killed in Temescal Valley crash remembered at memorial service in Corona

The 16-year-old victims, Drake Ruiz of Corona, Daniel Hawkins of Corona and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside, were remembered together by family and friends at a church.
Each had a table inside the church dedicated to them, where people could fill out cards for their families.
Man intentionally rammed car of teens, killing 3, after ding-dong-ditch prank in Temescal Valley, victim's mother says
The service opened with a choir performing, followed by a prayer.
The teenagers were killed Jan. 19 after the car they were in crashed into a tree.
Authorities arrested Anurag Chandra, who is accused of intentionally ramming the vehicle the teens were in off the road after they played a ding-dong-ditch prank at the suspect's home.
Three others in the car were also injured, including two of the victims' younger brothers.
The boys' families say the teens had been best friends since elementary school, and were active in sports and in their church.
A private funeral will be held at a Corona church the boys attended.