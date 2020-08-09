3 Parks & Wildlife workers dead in West Texas helicopter crash

We are devastated to report that 3 of our colleagues died in a helicopter crash yesterday while conducting aerial surveys for desert bighorn sheep on TPWD's Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in Brewster County: https://t.co/ia9SCGnDEP — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) August 9, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas -- Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees died after their helicopter crashed in a West Texas wildlife preserve, the department announced Sunday.The group was conducting aerial surveys of desert bighorn sheep in the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area on Saturday when the helicopter went down, according to a statement from the agency.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which Gov. Greg Abbott called a "tragic accident."It killed Dewey Stockbridge, a wildlife biologist, Brandon White, a department fish and wildlife technician, and Dr. Bob Dittmar, state wildlife veterinarian. The helicopter's pilot, a private contractor, survived and was taken to El Paso for treatment, according to the department."No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident," said Carter Smith, TPWD executive director. "Wildlife conservation in Texas lost three of its finest as they so honorably and dutifully carried out their calling to help survey, monitor and protect the bighorns of their beloved west Texas mountains. All of us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Stockbridge, White, and Dittmar families in the wake of this devastating tragedy and continue to pray for the health and recovery of the pilot."The Black Gap Wildlife Management Area is near the U.S.-Mexico border in Brewster County, some 300 miles (482 kilometres) southeast of El Paso.The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Game Wardens are investigating the crash."Jan and I are deeply saddened to hear the news of this horrible accident, and our prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the victims. We ask all Texans to join us in mourning their passing," Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement.