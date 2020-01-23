3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires

SYDNEY -- Three Americans were killed when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says all three aboard were U.S. residents.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

Click here to find out how you can help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
australiabrush firefirefighter killedwildfireu.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County homeless count continues in Santa Monica
DACA recipient reaches $19K settlement with Laguna Beach over ICE hold
Fans greet Galaxy's newest star, 'Chicharito,' at LAX
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Long Beach shooting
Man caught on video attempting to violently break into IE home
Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood nears completion for Rams, Chargers
Show More
Family demands charges in fatal police shooting in Gardena
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
LA County gets new power to investigate LASD
4 dead after plane crashes near Corona Municipal Airport
Hollywood's WeedCon: Turning cannabis Into canna-business
More TOP STORIES News