3 women found dead inside Hemet home

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after three women were found dead inside a home in Hemet, police said.Hemet police responded to a home near the intersection of Rabbit Peak Way and Rexford Drive Wednesday at about 9 p.m. after receiving a call of a woman lying in a pool of blood.Details regarding how the three people died was not immediately known.The identity of the victims was not released.An arrest has not been made, police said.The investigation is ongoing.