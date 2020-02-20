3 women found dead inside Hemet home

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after three women were found dead inside a home in Hemet, police said.
Hemet police responded to a home near the intersection of Rabbit Peak Way and Rexford Drive Wednesday at about 9 p.m. after receiving a call of a woman lying in a pool of blood.
Details regarding how the three people died was not immediately known.
The identity of the victims was not released.
An arrest has not been made, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
