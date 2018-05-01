Group of women share personal stories as they help South LA family try to find teen's killer

EMBED </>More Videos

For a group of women, the murder of a 15-year-old in South Los Angeles and helping her family find the killer is personal. (KABC)

By
MANCHESTER SQUARE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
For a group of women, the murder of a 15-year-old in South Los Angeles and helping her family find the killer is personal.

"My son was killed at the car wash over some red Chuck Taylors in my face," Jennifer Rivers said.

Her son, 19-year-old Tavin Price, was killed in 2015 allegedly over the color of his shoes. In October 2016, jurors convicted two men for his murder.

Lawanda Hawkins also lost a son.

"My only child being murdered and my sister being murdered - I feel for this family," she said.

Demicha Lofton-Thomas also lost her child two years ago.

"I thank God for waking me up. But it's another day I get to live without my son, so every morning I redie," she said.

Rivers is a founding member of the organization Justice for Murdered Children, and Lofton-Thomas and Hawkins are members.

On Monday night, they stopped traffic to hand out flyers as one way to narrow down the search. Authorities are hunting for a killer who shot Hannah Bell outside of a burger joint on Friday. She was with her mother at the time.

So far, authorities don't believe it was gang related, but don't know if Hannah was targeted or simply unlucky.

"No matter how somebody may cross you - I don't care if they owe you money, looked at you the wrong way, wore green when they should have worn yellow - who gives a heck? Life is too valuable," Hawkins said.

The reward for information that leads to Hannah's killer is at $50,000. The three mothers said if the money doesn't stop the madness - they will.

"You think you're going to keep killing in the community? It's going to stop because it's going to be women like us that's going to stop you," Rivers said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen killedmurderrestaurantmurder rewardcommunityManchester SquareSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$50K reward offered in South LA teen killing
Teen girl dies after being shot outside restaurant in South LA
Man shot at South Los Angeles car wash for wearing red shoes
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News