3 wounded in South L.A. drive-by shooting

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles, one of two triple shootings that occurred in the area Wednesday night, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of West 74 Street and South Main Street before midnight, according to police.

One victim was listed in critical condition, while the two others hurt were in stable condition.

The suspects fled eastbound on West 74 Street.

The incident occurred hours apart and a little more than two miles away from another shooting in South L.A., which involved two 12-year-olds and a 16-year-old being struck by gunfire.

The two shootings were not related to each other.
