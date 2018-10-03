3 people wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Vermont Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The other person was wounded and it was unclear if he or she was dead, authorities said.

A third person was also wounded, authorities said. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.
