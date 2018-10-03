Three people were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Vermont Avenue around 5:30 p.m.When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The other person was wounded and it was unclear if he or she was dead, authorities said.A third person was also wounded, authorities said. The extent of their injuries was unknown.It was unclear what led to the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.