SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Three people were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Vermont Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The other person was wounded and it was unclear if he or she was dead, authorities said.
A third person was also wounded, authorities said. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
It was unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.