A preliminary-magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled the San Fernando Valley on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake, whose epicenter was located about 2 miles east of Northridge, struck at 10:38 a.m. and was measured at a depth of nearly 7 miles., the USGS said."Felt it in Van Nuys," ABC7 viewer Lynne Voloshen wrote on Facebook. "No big deal." Lisa Tollison described feeling a "quick jolt" in Sherman Oaks.Twitter user @ _andias said her "windows were rattling in San Fernando."There were no reports of injuries or damage.