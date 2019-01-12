3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles San Fernando Valley, USGS says

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A preliminary-magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled the San Fernando Valley on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, whose epicenter was located about 2 miles east of Northridge, struck at 10:38 a.m. and was measured at a depth of nearly 7 miles., the USGS said.

"Felt it in Van Nuys," ABC7 viewer Lynne Voloshen wrote on Facebook. "No big deal." Lisa Tollison described feeling a "quick jolt" in Sherman Oaks.

Twitter user @ _andias said her "windows were rattling in San Fernando."

There were no reports of injuries or damage.
