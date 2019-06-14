3.0 earthquake in Glen Avon is latest in series of temblors in Riverside County

GLEN AVON, Calif. (KABC) -- Another earthquake shook Riverside County in an area that's felt a number of small quakes recently.

A 3.0-magnitude quake happened about 3 miles northwest of Glen Avon at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no reports of any damage.

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Cabazon shortly after 5:30 a.m., hours earlier. The quake hit at a depth of 9 miles.

Just last week, a longer series of small earthquakes rattled nerves in the Inland Empire, including two measuring 3.3 and 3.4.

Seismologists say there's no immediate cause for concern. Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said residents may feel earthquakes more because the recent quakes have hit closer to the earth's surface.
