Ranch Fire in Azusa burns 3,000 acres and threatens homes, prompting evacuations

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday afternoon were racing to protect a neighborhood of homes after a brush fire erupted in the foothills above Azusa.

The Ranch Fire, which began about 1:30 p.m. near San Gabriel Canyon and Ranch roads, prompted Azusa police to announce the immediate evacuation of the Mountain Cove community.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

The fire spread rapidly in dry conditions, jumping from an initial estimate of 10 acres to at least 3,000 acres by 8 p.m.

RELATED: Fire near Lake Hughes chars more than 10,500 acres

While the flames were coming close to several neighborhoods, it appeared the winds were pushing the fire deeper into the Angeles National Forest, moving in a direction away from the homes.

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device to get the latest updates on the Ranch Fire.



The cause of the fire is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
azusalos angeles countyevacuationbrush firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews battle fires feet away from Corona homes
Remains of service members killed in accident sent to Dover AFB
Apple Valley woman charged in deaths of her infant daughters
Firefighters save American flag while battling SoCal blaze
OC woman with prior DUIs charged with murder of pregnant woman in crash
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Show More
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
SoCal weather: Heat wave hits hard Friday, will linger into next week
5-year-old shot, killed while outside on bike in North Carolina
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News