30K SoCal Edison customers could lose power ahead of strong winds

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dangerous fire weather conditions are heading to the Southland once again, prompting another warning of possible power shutoffs for some Southern California Edison customers.

Southern California Edison has warned they may shut off power to customers in high-risk areas. The number of possible shutoffs are less than last week when as many as 170,000 customers in Southern California were threatened of having their power cut.

More than 33,000 customers in the region could be affected in this latest round of potential shutoffs.

In Los Angeles County, as many as 2,885 customers could be affected, along with 2,719 and 5,363 customers in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, respectively.

The mountain and desert areas will be under a wind advisory Thursday as gusts pick up into the evening through Friday. Even stronger winds are expected to arrive Sunday.

The potential shutoffs comes as Los Angeles Fire Department investigators said the Saddle Ridge Fire began under a SoCal Edison transmission tower in Sylmar.

An assistance center designed to be a one-stop resource for people impacted by the fire will open Thursday in Sylmar ahead of potential red flag warning conditions.

The center, located at the Sylmar Recreation Center at 13109 Borden Ave., will provide help on filing insurance claims, applying for disaster relief, replacing records lost in the fire and cleaning, repairing and rebuilding property.
